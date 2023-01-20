Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.2 days.

Alsea Price Performance

ALSSF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Alsea has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get Alsea alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.