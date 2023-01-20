alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ALSRF stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.