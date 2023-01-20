Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 35,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $1,746,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,543.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the software’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $488,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the software’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

