Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

AIMC opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 240.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $60.44.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

