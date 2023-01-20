Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance
AIMC opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 240.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $60.44.
Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on AIMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.