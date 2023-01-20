Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Amedisys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after buying an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 8.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

