American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,584 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.28 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

