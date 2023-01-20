American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

