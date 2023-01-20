American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

