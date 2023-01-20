American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Down 2.4 %

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.92. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

