American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,552,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMIH stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. American International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with assets in the healthcare supply chain. Its portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets, such as mental and behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform.

