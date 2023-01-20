Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Daphne Quimi Sells 5,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,009,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.