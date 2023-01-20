Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT Raised to $16.00 at BTIG Research

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.61.

Insider Activity

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,768 shares of company stock worth $2,447,692 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,773,000 after purchasing an additional 477,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after buying an additional 312,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,877,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after buying an additional 110,515 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

