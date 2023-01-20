Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

