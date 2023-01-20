AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Down 4.4%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.36 and last traded at $100.36. 3,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 830,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.58.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $8,637,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

