Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price at $11.64

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after buying an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $340.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.61%. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

