Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Target Price at GBX 169.82

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 169.82 ($2.07).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.83) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 155 ($1.89) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 161.04 ($1.97) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.10 ($2.20). The company has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

