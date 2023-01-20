Analysts Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $54.83

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.