Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) PT at $23.36

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. NOV has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

