Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $14.30

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 316,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,073 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $13.94 on Friday. Western Union has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

