Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $107.67

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Woodward by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

