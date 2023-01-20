Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ansell Price Performance
Shares of ANSLY opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26.
Ansell Company Profile
