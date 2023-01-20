Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 100,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,402,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,388,763.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,150.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 44,978 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92.

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $36.62 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

