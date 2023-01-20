Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,093,000 after buying an additional 235,848 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

