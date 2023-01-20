Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in CDW by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

