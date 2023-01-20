Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $219.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.80 and a 200 day moving average of $226.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

