Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1,640.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,610,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $127.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

