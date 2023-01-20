Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,279,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,747,000 after buying an additional 176,456 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 285,570 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41.

