Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Down 0.4 %

CDW stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $175.14.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

