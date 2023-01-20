Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

