Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PRU opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

