Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $231.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

