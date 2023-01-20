Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

