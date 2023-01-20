Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

