ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
ARC Resources Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
