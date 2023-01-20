Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 200,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $474,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $352,500.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.78 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

