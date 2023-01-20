Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,613,443. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $143.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

