Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 559,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $63,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,613,443. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

