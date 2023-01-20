Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,886 shares of company stock valued at $48,550,549 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average is $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $443.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

