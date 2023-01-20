Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $160.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.27.

Several research firms have commented on ASND. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

