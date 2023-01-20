Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in December

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the December 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

