Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,061 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

