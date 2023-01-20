Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $86.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

