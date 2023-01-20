Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Trading Down 3.5 %

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $179.22. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.