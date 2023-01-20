Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $76.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $81.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

