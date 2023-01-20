AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 21.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.