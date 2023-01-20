Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.32 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.72.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

