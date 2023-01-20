Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,144 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

