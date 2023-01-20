Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

