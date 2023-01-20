Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,784 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $24,321,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.