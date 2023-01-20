Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,052 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,152,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287,850 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 64,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.